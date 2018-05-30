Latvian leader congratulates Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Latvia Raimonds Vejonis sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

According to Oxu.Az, the congratulatory letter says:

"Your Excellency.

"On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the proclamation of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic I convey to you my sincerest congratulations, I wish peace and prosperity to your country and people.

"I am very pleased to see constructive cooperation between Latvia and Azerbaijan.

"I would like to take this opportunity to express confidence in the further development of our political, economic and cultural ties for the mutual benefit of our citizens.

"Your Excellency, I ask you to accept the assurances of my highest respect."

News.Az

