Latvian textile manufacturers eye to enter CIS markets via Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijani textile products are in great demand abroad and "Made in Azerbaijan" brand is gaining popularity."

Latvia’s textile manufacturers intend to create joint production in Azerbaijan to further export products to the markets of the CIS countries, Head of the Association of Textile Producers and Exporters of Azerbaijan, head of Gilan Textile Park Mehriban Akhundova told Trend.

"Currently, negotiations are underway," she said. "In particular, Latvia's underwear manufacturers are interested in that because it is currently unprofitable for them to enter CIS markets because of existing customs duties and taxes for the European countries."

"Taking into account that Azerbaijan has bilateral agreements on the free trade zone with the CIS countries, the creation of joint production in our country will exempt the export of finished products to these countries from customs payments," Akhundova said.

"The negotiations have already been held with the Association of Latvian Lingerie Manufacturers and perhaps, the corresponding agreements will be reached this autumn," she said.

"Moreover, a meeting with the chairman of the Russian Association of Textile Producers is expected to be held in early autumn, during which the time-frame for the implementation of joint plans in this sphere will be determined," Akhundova said.

"Azerbaijani textile products are in great demand abroad and "Made in Azerbaijan" brand is gaining popularity not only in Turkey, but also in the CIS and Baltic countries," she said.

"Presently, there are domestic textile products in Azerbaijan's trade houses in Latvia, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus," Akhundova added. "The products produced at the Baku Textile Factory and Gilan Textile Park are available at those trade houses."

"Domestic textile products can be competitive in the foreign market, primarily due to high quality, meeting the standards of environmental safety and international standards," she said.

The Association of Textile Producers and Exporters was established to support the development of this sector in Azerbaijan. The initiative on the establishment of this association was put forward by entrepreneurs involved in the textile sector. In general, such associations serve to improve relations between the state and the private sector.

News.Az

News.Az