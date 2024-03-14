Latvia’s ex-president calls Baku ‘ideal location for COP29’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku is a city with rich past and is an ideal location for hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), said former President of Latvia Egils Levits.

He was speaking at a panel meeting held as part of the 11th Global Baku Forum themed “Fixing the Fractured World”, News.Az reports.

“I do believe that this prestigious event would contribute to successfully addressing the climate change debates,” Egils Levits noted.

News.Az