Latvia’s ex-president sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Co-chair of Nizami Ganjavi International Centre, President of World Leadership Alliance/Club de Madrid, former president of Latvia, has sent a letter of congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“Please accept my warmest personal greetings and best wishes for a happy birthday. May your years ahead be filled with continued good health, good cheer and growing success in all your endeavors!” Vike-Freiberga said in her letter.

“On this happy occasion, I wish to reiterate my sincere thanks and those of my fellow Board members for your unwavering support to the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), in whose creation your personal initiative played such a fundamental role. You may be assured that both the growing success of the Baku Forums and the increasingly influential high-level international activities of the NGIC continue to raise the profile of Azerbaijan as an important country and gain ever new friends and partners in matters of international concern,” she said.

