Latvia's investment in Azerbaijan's economy increased by nearly threefold

During 2023, Latvia invested USD 12 mln. 950 thousand in the economy of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The volume of this indicator increased by 2.6 times, or USD 8 mln. 38 thousand, compared to the previous year. Thus, in 2022, Latvia's direct investment in Azerbaijan's economy amounted to USD 4 mln. 912 thousand.

Note that in 2023, the volume of direct foreign investment attracted to Azerbaijan's economy amounted to USD 6 mln. 658 thousand.

Recall that last year the trade turnover between Latvia and Azerbaijan amounted to USD 64 mln. 945 thousand.

