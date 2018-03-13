Launch date of Azerbaijan’s second satellite revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The launch of Azerspace-2, the second telecommunications satellite of Azerbaijan, is scheduled for April 30 this year, a source familiar with the project told Trend.

The satellite will be launched from the Guiana Space Centre using the Ariane 5 ECA launch vehicle, according to AzVision.

French company Arianespace, which earlier launched Azerbaijan's first satellite Azerspace/Africasat-1a, will send the Azerspace-2/Intelsat-38 into the orbit.

Azerspace-2/Intelsat-38 will be placed in a geostationary orbit 45 degrees east longitude. The zone of its service will include the countries of Europe, Central and South Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

The satellite's manufacturer is Space Systems Loral (SSL), which is also a provider of satellite control systems.

News.Az

