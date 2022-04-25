Launch of direct flights between Dushanbe, Baku will boost bilateral economic ties – Tajik ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

The planned launch of direct flights between Dushanbe and Baku will contribute to further boosting economic and trade relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan, Tajik Ambassador to Azerbaijan Rustam Soli said on Monday.

He was speaking at a round table dedicated to 30 years of diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan, which was hosted by the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The diplomat noted that Azerbaijan and Tajikistan enjoy friendly and brotherly relations based on mutual trust.

He added that the legislative framework between the countries consists of 62 documents, and 20 more documents are currently being considered.

News.Az