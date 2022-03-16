Launch of Pakistan-Azerbaijan direct flights serves further expansion of co-op: Ambassador

Launch of Pakistan-Azerbaijan direct flights serves further expansion of co-op: Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

The launch of regular direct flights between Pakistan and Azerbaijan will make a great contribution to further expansion of cooperation between the two countries, Pakistani Ambassador to Baku Bilal Hayee told journalists on Wednesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Pakistan International Airlines on Wednesday operated the first direct flight from the country’s Lahore to Azerbaijan’s Baku.

The diplomat called the first direct flight from Lahore to Baku a ‘landmark event’, reaffirming Pakistan’s intention to further boost bilateral ties with Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Hayee noted that Baku is the first city in the Central Asian region and the South Caucasus where Pakistan International Airlines will fly.

Starting this week, Pakistan International Airlines will launch regular direct flights from Lahore and Karachi to Baku.

News.Az