Launch of Türkiye's new satellite IMECE postponed

The launching operation of Türkiye's new high-resolution observation satellite IMECE was postponed, the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye announced on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency. 

SpaceX, responsible for the operation, has officially stated that it is not possible to launch on Tuesday, Tubitak tweeted.

The exact date and time of the launch, which has been postponed by one day as of now, will be announced later, the council added.

IMECE is a remote sensing satellite produced with local resources TUBITAK.

With the inauguration of IMECE, Türkiye will, for the first time, provide space history with an electro-optical satellite camera and a sub-meter resolution.


