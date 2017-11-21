Lavrov and Nalbandyan discuss Nagorno-Karabakh settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held talks in Yerevan with his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandian, Oxu.Az reports with reference to TASS.

The meeting was held in a format closed for the press.

The agenda of the talks included issues of bilateral cooperation, foreign policy cooperation through the EurAsEC, the CSTO and the CIS, coordination of positions within the UN, the OSCE, the Council of Europe, and the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization.

The heads of the diplomatic missions also discussed the problems of regional security, including the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

