Lavrov and Pompeo discuss preparations for Putin-Trump summit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo held a telephone conversation yesterday, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"The two top diplomats discussed preparations for a Russian-US summit due to be held in Helsinki on July 16, as well as prospects for further development of bilateral relations, including in the sphere on strategic stability," the ministry said in a statement, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

The sides also discussed "a number of current issues of the world agenda, including the situation around Syria and on the Korean Peninsula," the ministry said.

News.Az

