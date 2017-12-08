Lavrov and Tillerson discuss Syria, Ukraine and North Korea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Issues related to the situation in Syria, Ukraine and North Korea, and around Russian media and diplomats in the United States were in focus of a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The two diplomats met on the sidelines of a meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna, TASS reports.

"The sides discussed further steps to put an end to the civil conflict in Syria via establishing a sustainable negotiating process involving all Syrian political forces, including within the Geneva process and in the format of the forthcoming National Dialogue Congress in Sochi, with concurrent completion of the defeat of international terrorist groups," the ministry said.

"When the sided discussed the situation in eastern Ukraine, the Russian side noted that there is no alternative to the Minsk agreements of February 12, 2015 and stressed the necessity of their strict implementation by the Kiev authorities."

"The Russian and US top diplomats also expressed common opinion that North Korea must strictly abide by the United Nations Security Council resolutions," the ministry said. "Touching on issues of the bilateral agenda, Lavrov pointed to the inadmissibility of pressure on Russian media and diplomats in the United States, including the US special services’ recruitment attempts."

