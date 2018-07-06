Lavrov and Zarif discuss JCPOA in Vienna

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of a meeting of the parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"The two ministers discussed bilateral cooperation issues with particular emphasis on the implementation of the top-level agreements on intensifying trade and economic cooperation," the ministry noted.

The two sides also discussed some global issues. In particular, they "continued to exchange views on the Syrian issue and preparations for the Fifth Caspian Summit," the Russian ministry added.

The two top diplomats met ahead of the ministerial meeting in Vienna, which brought together the foreign ministers of Iran and a group of five nations (the UK, Germany, China, Russia and France). The participants in the meeting initiated by Tehran will focus on efforts to salvage the nuclear deal in the wake of Washington’s decision to withdraw from it.

