Lavrov and Zarif discuss nuclear deal and Caspian summit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed in a phone conversation today the situation around the Iran nuclear deal and the preparations for the fifth Caspian summit, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The foreign ministers discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on a range of vital issues of the international and regional agenda with the focus on the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iran nuclear program and also the groundwork for the fifth Caspian summit," the ministry said.

