Lavrov awards father of hero who saved children in Moscow region with his life

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is on a visit to Baku, awarded the EMERCOM medal to the father of Salam Nagiyev, who saved children in 2013 in Moscow and drowned himself.

21-year-old Salam Nagiyev tragically died in the Luberetskiy district, saving local children from drowning.

Jumping from the bridge into the river, Salam helped the children to get back to shore. Unfortunately, he could not save himself.

As the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza reports: "We grieve together with you and we will never forget your son," Lavrov said while awarding the medal. "He saved the children with his life. Please send our condolences to his mother," the top Russian diplomat said.

