Lavrov calls U.S. visa move attempt to stir up unrest in Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia would carefully study the U.S. decision.

He promised that Moscow would not take out its anger on ordinary U.S. citizens, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

Lavrov was responding to a question about a U.S. decision to reduce its visa services in Russia after Moscow ordered the United States to sharply cut its diplomatic and technical staff.

He noted that a U.S. decision to sharply scale back its visa services in Russia was an attempt to stir up ill-feeling among ordinary Russians against the authorities.

"The American authors of these decisions have come up with another attempt to stir up discontent among Russian citizens about the actions of the Russian authorities. It's a well known logic ... and this it the logic of those who organize color revolutions," Reuters cited Lavrov as saying.

