Lavrov chastises journalists at OSCE ministers' meeting

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov chided journalists at an informal meeting of OSCE ministers in Austria, RT reports.

At the beginning of the meeting, the head of the Russian diplomacy was outraged that media representatives crowded around the table, not paying attention to those seated.

"Give me some air. People are sitting around the table, and you turned your back to them. This is not very polite, " Lavrov said.

One of the journalists did not pay attention to the remark, leaned across the table and brought a microphone to Lavrov, trying to ask a question.

"This is completely impolite. Who brought you up like this? Parents? Teachers? Did they not tell you that it is better to move to another place when the presiding person begins to speak?" asked the minister.

