Lavrov comments on constructing subsea pipeline in Caspian Sea

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has commented on the construction of a new submarine pipeline in the Caspian Sea.

Addressing the World Festival of Youth and Students in Sochi, Lavrov said that it is important to first make an estimate of what impacts constructing a submarine pipeline could possibly have on the environment, APA’s Russia bureau reported.



"Unlike the Black Sea, the Caspian marine environment is highly sensitive. Therefore, before the decision is made to build such pipelines, possible environmental impacts must be carefully studied," Lavrov added.

News.Az

