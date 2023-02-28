Lavrov: Declaration on allied interaction raised Azerbaijani–Russian relations to a new level

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Declaration on allied interaction signed between Azerbaijan and Russia a year ago has raised bilateral relations to a new level, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

“We are grateful to Azerbaijan for the excellent organization of the meeting and hospitality. At the same time, I thank the President of Azerbaijan for a comprehensive conversation,” Lavrov said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.

The Russian FM noted that conditions were created to discuss all areas of cooperation with President Ilham Aliyev.

“Therefore, all authorities, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, were instructed to make specific activities to master these goals,” Lavrov added.

News.Az