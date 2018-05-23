Lavrov discusses Karabakh with Armenia's new Foreign Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the issues of allied interaction and contacts on the settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh by telephone with the new Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

According to Oxu.Az, the statement has been made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

"On May 23, at the initiative of the Armenian side, a telephone conversation took place between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

"Topical issues of allied interaction were discussed, including preparations for the June 1 meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government in Dushanbe and the CSTO Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Almaty on June 11, as well as the activities of the EurAsEC structures, "the document says.

The ministry also said that the ministers discussed the schedule of bilateral events, as well as the planned contacts on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement with the mediation of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.

News.Az

News.Az