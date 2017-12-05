Lavrov: Discussions on all open issues regarding Convention on Caspian Sea legal status yielded result

+ ↺ − 16 px

Discussions on all open issues related to the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea have yielded a result, said Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lav

“I can say with great satisfaction that we have achieved a result on all open issues related to the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea,” Lavrov told a press conference following the ministerial meeting of the Caspian littoral states’ foreign ministers in Moscow on Tuesday, an APA correspondent reported from Moscow.



The text of the convention is actually ready, added the Russian FM.



“In the near future, the document will be edited and translated into national languages. Preparatory work will be carried out at a high level in each country for signing it. The document will be signed at the 5th summit of the Caspian states in Kazakhstan. We hope that the summit will take place in the first half of 2018,” said Lavrov.



He noted that the date of the summit will be decided by the Kazakh leadership after the completion of the final technical and legal work on the document.

News.Az

