Lavrov-Mammadyarov-Nalbandian meeting gets underway in Moscow

A meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia kicked off in Moscow on Friday.

The trilateral meeting of Sergey Lavrov, Elmar Mammadyarov and Edward Nalbandian is taking place at the residence of Russia’s Foreign Ministry,AzVision.az reports citing APA.

The meeting, which is closed to the press, will focus on the discussion of Nagorno-Karabakh peace settlement.

The co-chairmen of the OSCE Minsk Group and Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk will also join a certain stage of the meeting.

