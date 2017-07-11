Lavrov, Nalbandyan discuss situation in Karabakh conflict area

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Foreign Ministers of Russia and Armenia Sergey Lavrov and Edward Nalbandian held a meeting in Austrian Mauerbach.

According to RIA Novosti, the meeting was held within the framework of the informal OSCE ministerial meeting in Austrian Mauerbach.

Presumably, during the meeting the situation in the zone of the Karabakh conflict was discussed.

It is reported that the conversation continued behind closed doors.

It should be noted that the Armenian Foreign Minister participates in the informal OSCE ministerial meeting in Mauerbach.

A meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov is also planned in Brussels today at the initiative and in the presence of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

