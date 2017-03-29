Lavrov on how Azerbaijan helped Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

"There are numerous examples of solidarity of foreign partners with the Russian people."

"Russia does not need help from outside. Nevertheless, there are numerous examples of solidarity of foreign partners with the Russian people when it comes to emergency situations, including natural disasters, on the territory of our country."

The website of the Russian Foreign Ministry reports that the statement came from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in an interview with Argumenty i Fakty, answering the question whether there are examples of assistance from other countries to Russia.

The Russian Foreign Minister noted the role of Azerbaijan in rendering assistance to Russia in the liquidation of the consequences of a number of natural disasters.

"In 2010, assistance was received from the emergency services of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Armenia, Italy, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, France, Poland, Turkey and Latvia as part of the elimination of consequences of fires in peatlands," the Russian Foreign Minister said.

"In 2012, Azerbaijan and Belarus sent humanitarian aid to Russia to the flood-hit population of the Krasnodar Territory," Sergei Lavrov said.

News.Az

