Lavrov on Karabakh's participation in negotiation process
- 07 Jun 2018 10:39
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair from Russia Igor Popov never said that Nagorno Karabakh should return to the negotiating table on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
According to Oxu.Az, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said this on Thursday during a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Moscow.
He noted that Russia will assist the sides of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the settlement of the conflict.
