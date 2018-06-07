Yandex metrika counter

Lavrov on Karabakh's participation in negotiation process

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair from Russia Igor Popov never said that Nagorno Karabakh should return to the negotiating table on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

According to Oxu.Az, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said this on Thursday during a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Moscow.

He noted that Russia will assist the sides of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the settlement of the conflict.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

