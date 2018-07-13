Lavrov, Pompeo to meet in Helsinki during Russia-US summit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US State Secretary Mike Pompeo will meet in Helsinki on the margins of the Russia-US summit, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed TASS on Friday.

"A meeting between both countries’ foreign policy chiefs Sergey Lavrov and Mike Pompeo will take place in Helsinki, on the margins of the Russia-US summit," the ministry stated.

