Lavrov: Russia, Azerbaijan are strategic partners

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and Azerbaijan are strategic partners, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with teaching staff and students at ADA University in Ba

Lavrov noted that relations between the two countries have entered a new stage after the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.



“Relations in all areas of mutual interest are developing very successfully,” said the Russian foreign minister, stressing that mutual understanding between the two countries is an important factor of stability in the Caucasus and the Caspian region.

News.Az

News.Az