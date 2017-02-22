Lavrov: Russia is looking for ways to resolve the Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow supports the search for mutually acceptable ways to settle the Nagorno Karabakh conflict on the basis of previous decisions.

Oxu.Az with reference to RIA Novosti that the due statement came from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov.

"Of course, we exchanged views on the situation in the Caucasus, including the current state of the Nagorno Karabakh settlement. Russia is in favor of continuing to seek mutually acceptable solutions to this conflict, in full conformity with those documents, which in recent years weresigned with the participation of the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan and the heads of the three co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group - Russia, the United States and France," Lavrov said after talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian.

