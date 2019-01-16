Lavrov: Russia preparing trilateral summit with Iran, Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is preparing a trilateral summit with Iran and Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference dedicated to 2018.

“Last year, quite informative regular meetings at the presidential level were held; my meetings with my colleague took place in Baku and Moscow,” he said. “Our economy ministries are closely cooperating."

"Once again, the Baku International Humanitarian Forum, under the joint patronage of presidents Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev was held. There are a lot of formal and informal events that connect us, including the Zhara song festival, which is very popular in Russia, just like in Azerbaijan."

Lavrov noted that he would assess last year quite positively.

Russia is a strategic partner of Azerbaijan. In 2018, the two countries celebrated the 26th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations. The Russian Federation is one of Azerbaijan’s main economic and trade partners.

Russia has invested over $3.7 billion in the Azerbaijani economy. Azerbaijani entrepreneurs have invested more than $1 billion in the Russian economy.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to almost $2.27 billion in January-November 2018. The trade turnover between the countries increased by 20 percent compared to the same period of 2017.

News.Az

