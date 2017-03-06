Lavrov: Russia satisfied with talks on Karabakh conflict settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia will contribute to find appropriate solutions for parties to the Karabakh conflict within the various formats.

Report informs that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made the due statementat a press conference in Moscow after a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

"We talked about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement. Russia will continue to search for acceptable solutions for the parties both within our bilateral relations with Baku and Yerevan and in the framework of trilateral meetings format - Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia", said Lavrov.

According to him, Russia takes all steps in line with basic approaches shown by Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group - United States and France.

Russian Foreign Minister expressed his satisfaction with the talks: "We will continue to work on implementation of instructions of our presidents", he added.

News.Az

