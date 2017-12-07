Yandex metrika counter

Lavrov: Russia to contribute to search for mutually acceptable solution to Karabakh conflict

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow will continue to contribute to the search for mutually acceptable solutions to the Nagorno-

“As a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Russia will continue contributing to the search for mutually acceptable solutions to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in accordance with the principled repeatedly approved by the presidents of Russia, France and the United States,” Lavrov said at the OSCE Ministerial Conference in Vienna, APA reported. 

