Britain says Russia is responsible for the poisoning with a Soviet-era ‘Novichok’ nerve agent of Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia They were found unconscious on March 4 in the city of Salisbury in southern England and remain critically ill in hospital, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

Moscow denies any involvement. The Kremlin said the British position was irresponsible and not backed up by evidence. It said Britain would not have to wait long for Russia’s response.

Lavrov said the accusations were unacceptable and that British diplomats would be expelled, RIA Novosti reported.

A former agent of the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence agency, Skripal betrayed dozens of Russian agents to Britain before being arrested in Moscow and jailed in 2006. He was freed as part of a spy swap deal in 2010 and took refuge in Britain.

