Lavrov: Russia-US relations remain hostage to bickering in American establishment

"We hope that common sense would nonetheless prevail in Washington and it would be possible to stop further confrontation,"

Russia still hopes its relations with the United States could be ultimately driven out of the current artificially created deadlock, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Asharq Al-Awsat Pan-Arab newspaper.

"Russia is willing to search for ways of improving relations on the basis of the principles of mutual trust and consideration for each other’s interests," the diplomat stressed.

"Unfortunately, our bilateral ties still remain hostage to the bickering in the American establishment," Lavrov said with regret, adding that Moscow "understands that the US and Russia as major nuclear-weapon states bear special responsibility for the general situation in the world, for maintaining global stability and security".

"There is a hope that we could overcome this artificially created deadlock in our cooperation, although the future of our relations depends not only upon us, but upon the American side as well," Lavrov noted.

"You get the impression that some people in Washington are unwilling to accept the American people’s expression of will trying to blame us for their own setbacks and brazenly playing the Russian card in their political struggle," the minister noted, adding that Russia does not succumb to emotions.

The minister reiterated that Russia is ready to pool efforts with the new US administration "to search for ways of improving relations on the basis of the principles of mutual trust and consideration for each other’s interests."

"Russia takes into account complex realities of the domestic policy that the new administration has to work in. But we can not leave without a response such aggressive steps as, for instance, the adoption of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act," Lavrov stressed.

