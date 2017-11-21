Lavrov: Russia will continue efforts to create conditions for Karabakh conflict settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

As an OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing country, Russia, along with the United States and France, will continue to make efforts towards creating conditions for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made the due statement at a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandian in Yerevan, APA reports.



Lavrov said he had informed his Armenian counterpart about the content of talks on this topic which they held in Baku yesterday.

News.Az

