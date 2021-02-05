Lavrov says ‘lack of normality’ is the main issue in Russia-EU ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has branded the ‘lack of normality’ as the key problem in the relations between Russia and the European Union, TASS reports.

"Of course, the main issue that we are all facing is the lack of normality in relations between Russia and the European Union, the two biggest actors in the Eurasian space. It is definitely not a healthy situation which benefits no one," he said Friday when opening talks with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

News.Az