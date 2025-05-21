Lavrov says Russia interested in Armenia’s active participation in CSTO

Moscow is interested in Armenia’s active participation in the work of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We are interested in Armenia's active participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization," he pointed out at a press conference following talks with top Armenian diplomat Ararat Mirzoyan, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

According to the Russian foreign minister, the parties discussed security cooperation.

"We are allies. This year marks 30 years since the creation of a Russian military base in Armenia, which is an important element of ensuring the country’s security interests," Lavrov noted, adding that Russia called for close contact between the two countries’ militaries, law enforcement agencies and security services.

"All these activities should be based on the vast experience gained in previous years," the top Russian diplomat pointed out.

News.Az