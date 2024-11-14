Lavrov says Russia open to contacts with Trump administration
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed his country’s readiness for resuming contacts with the United States under the Donald Trump administration."Russia is open to contacts with the US under the Donald Trump administration, the ball is in the US court," Lavrov said in an interview with journalist Marina Kim, News.Az reports, citing TASS.
"[Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club that he is always ready to communicate. It was not us who interrupted the communication: the ball is in the US court," Lavrov said in response to a question.
At the same time, he emphasized that Russia has no expectations from the new US administration, but will assess its concrete steps. "There will be no expectations and no assumptions. We will judge by concrete cases," the top diplomat pointed out.