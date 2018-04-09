Lavrov: "The parties to the Karabakh conflict should abandon their distrust of each other"

The parties to the Karabakh conflict need to abandon their distrust to each other in order to advance in the negotiations, while using the achievements of the Kazan summit in 2011.

APA reports quoting RIA Novosti that the due statement came from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"The most important thing is to move away from distrust, which is still sometimes manifested during the talks, and concentrate on realistic, pragmatic ideas that are available," Lavrov said in an interview with Armenian TV channels.

According to him, these ideas should be "put on paper."

Lavrov noted that preparation for the Kazan summit in 2011 was intensive, including between the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.

"But during the summit there were additional questions and comments, it happens, we do not make a special tragedy from this, I'm sure that much of what the so-called Kazan document contains is still relevant," Lavrov said. .

"I did not lose anything I gained in those years, although, of course, during this time, some new ideas appeared that the co-chairs are now promoting in contacts with the parties," the minister said.

News.Az

