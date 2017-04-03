Lavrov: There are a few questions left in the Karabakh settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We manage to come to an agreement on many things - there are a few questions left, although the most complex ones."

"Russia is an active participant in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement. Together with the United States and France, the other co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, we help the parties reach a sustainable solution to the conflict."

According to Oxu.Az, this is stated in an article by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Armenia published on the official website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Russian Foreign Minister reminded that the tripartite summit held in St. Petersburg last summer on the initiative of the Russian president was devoted to solving this problem.

"The issue of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement is also discussed in detail at Putin's bilateral meetings with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as during numerous contacts between the foreign ministers. We manage to come to an agreement on many things - there are a few questions left, although the most complex ones. However, it is obvious that the results of the work depend, first of all, on the political will of the parties, on their willingness to show flexibility and to make compromises," Lavrov said.

He recalled the importance of preserving peace, stability and security in the South Caucasus.

News.Az

