Lavrov to visit Kuwait, UAE and Qatar

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar on August 27-30.

"Special focus will be made on the current crisis in Doha’s relations with Abu Dhabi and a number of other Arab capitals," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Russia has been consistently calling on the interested states to abandon confrontation rhetoric, discuss the accrued points at issue at the negotiating table and reach compromise solutions," the spokesperson told the briefing.

