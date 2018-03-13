Lavrov warns of ‘grave consequences’ of US new strike against Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

"If a new strike of this kind takes place, the consequences will be very serious," Russia’s top diplomat stressed.

"Mrs. Haley should understand that it is one thing to irresponsibly exploit the microphone in the UN Security Council and it is another thing when both the Russian and American militaries have communication channels and it is clearly stated via these channels what can be done and what must not be done," Lavrov said.

"The US-led coalition knows well about that," the Russian foreign minister said, according to TASS.

The United States’ intention to submit a new draft resolution on Syria to the UN Security Council attests to Washington’s failure to implement Resolution 2401 on ceasefire in that Arab country, Lavrov said.

"Another aspect of the problem is our Western partners who make no secret of the fact that they have very close contacts with those who are currently in Eastern Ghouta and who have failed to fulfill their obligation under Resolution 2401, namely, to exert influence on their charges, clamp down on them and make them stop shelling residential areas. Our Western counterparts led by the US did neither one thing nor the other. The fact that yesterday [US Ambassador to the UN] Nikki Haley threatened to submit a new resolution means only one thing - they failed to implement the previous resolution," the minister stressed.

News.Az

