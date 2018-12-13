Lavrov: We want a fair resolution of the Karabakh conlict

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Russia wants to continue to promote direct dialogue between Baku and Yerevan on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

Oxu.Az reports citing AzerTag that the due statement came from the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov while speaking at the meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

“I know that you had contacts with the acting Prime Minister of Armenia, my colleague and friend Elmar Mammadyarov had contacts with the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zograb Mnatsakanyan. And today, of course, we will be very interested to listen to your assessments of how you see progress.

We want this settlement to take place on a fair and mutually acceptable basis. Russia in its national capacity and as a member of the OSCE Minsk Group will do everything to facilitate the achievement of such agreements. Thank you once again for this opportunity,” the Russian minister noted.

It should be noted that Lavrov arrived in Baku on December 13 to participate in a meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC).

