Law on status of internal troops drafted

The laws on “Status of military servicemen and “Status of internal troops” have been drafted again and included into the action plan of the Azerbaijani parliame

Relevant authorities expressed views about both draft laws which are planned to be discussed in the next meetings of the parliament, APA reports.

Chairman of the parliamentary committee on defense, security and anti-corruption, MP Zahid Oruj told APA that the draft law on “Status of internal troops” comprises of 6 chapters, 39 articles as opposed to the existing law. “The status of internal troops has been prepared again and new provisions have been included”, Zahid Oruj said.

