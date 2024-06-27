Le Pen questions Macron’s role as army chief ahead of French parliament election

+ ↺ − 16 px

With just three days to go until France’s landmark legislative elections, the country’s far-right leader on Thursday raised the uncomfortable question of who would be in charge of the military if her party takes over the government after the two-round balloting, News.Az reports citing AP.

The early elections are plunging France into uncharted territory, and political scientists are scrambling to interpret how exactly President Emmanuel Macron and a prime minister who is hostile to most of his policies would share power if Marine Le Pen’s National Rally wins the majority in the National Assembly, France’s lower house of parliament.Le Pen has repeatedly said that Jordan Bardella, her protegee and her party’s star leader, would head France’s next government if their increasingly popular party wins. She suggested in an interview that Bardella, at just 28 and with no governing experience, would also take over at least some decisions on France’s defense and its armed forces. Macron has three years to serve out his final term as president.Serving as a commander-in-chief of the armed forces “is an honorary title for the president since it’s the prime minister who actually pulls the strings,” Le Pen said in an interview with Le Télégramme newspaper published Thursday.

News.Az