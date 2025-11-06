Leaders gather in Brazil for pre-COP30 — But world’s biggest polluters skip the talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

As Brazil’s Amazon city of Belém hosts a major pre-summit ahead of next year’s COP30 climate conference, global leaders are meeting with both hope and frustration. Over 50 heads of state are expected to speak — yet the most polluting nations are nowhere to be seen.

Leaders from China, the U.S., India, and Russia — responsible for the lion’s share of global emissions — have all skipped the meeting. Only the European Union will be represented at the top level. Analysts say their absence might actually free the talks for “a more balanced multilateral discussion,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is using the event to push for concrete action rather than new promises. “We already have hundreds of pledges — it’s time to deliver,” Lula said, calling on richer countries to fulfill climate financing commitments and invest in protecting tropical forests.

The summit also saw billionaire Michael Bloomberg announce a $100 million initiative to expand methane monitoring from satellites — a key step in tackling one of the planet’s most potent greenhouse gases.

Meanwhile, Lula hopes to rally global support for Brazil’s Tropical Forest Forever Facility, a fund designed to protect endangered rainforests. Brazil and Indonesia have each pledged $1 billion, but major Western economies — including the UK — have yet to commit.

As the world approaches three decades of climate summits, this meeting may define whether global cooperation can still deliver — or if climate diplomacy is reaching a breaking point.

News.Az