Russia maintained its position as the country with the second-lowest price for AI-95 gasoline among 32 countries in Europe and neighboring regions at the end of the first half of 2024, second only to Kazakhstan. This is according to a study by RIA Rating.

At the end of the first half of 2024, the lowest prices for AI-95 gasoline were recorded in Kazakhstan at 46.8 rubles per liter, which is 0.4% less compared to the beginning of the year. Russia ranked second with a price of 56.7 rubles per liter, showing a growth of 2.8%. Belarus also entered the top three with a price of 67.0 rubles per liter, reflecting a growth of 3.4%.The highest prices for AI-95 gasoline were registered in Denmark (198.1 rubles per liter), the Netherlands (192.8 rubles per liter), and Norway (190.2 rubles per liter).In the first half of 2024, gasoline prices in Europe predominantly rose due to an increase in the cost of Brent oil by 12%. The largest price increases for gasoline were noted in Cyprus (11.3%), Norway (10.1%), and Hungary (9.6%). Kazakhstan was the only country where prices declined.At the end of the first half of 2024, Kazakhstan also became the leader for the lowest price of diesel fuel at 54.2 rubles per liter, with an increase of 0.7%. Russia fell to second place with a price of 65.8 rubles per liter and an increase of 2.1%. The highest prices for diesel fuel were registered in Norway (177.0 rubles per liter), the United Kingdom (171.1 rubles per liter), and Denmark (170.8 rubles per liter).The RIA Rating study also assessed the affordability of fuel for the population. The most affordable gasoline was found in Luxembourg, where the average salary could buy more than 2,500 liters of AI-95 gasoline. In Russia, the average monthly salary could purchase 1,287.2 liters of gasoline, raising the country to 13th place in the affordability ranking.Thus, Russia maintains high positions in terms of the affordability of gasoline and diesel fuel compared to other European countries, contributing to increased fuel accessibility for the population.

News.Az