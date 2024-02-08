Leaders of China, Russia, Türkiye especially Central Asian states congratulated President Ilham Aliyev - Political Scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the victory of President Ilham Aliyev in the snap presidential elections held on February 7, leaders of states from different locations on earth extended congratulations. Congratulations show Azerbaijan's place in the international arena and that it is an important actor," Baku-based political scientist Matin Mammadli told News.az.

Mr. Mammadli noted that among those who extended congratulations, there are also several influential and leading countries of the world: "I would mention China in particular. China is one of the main leaders and power centers of the emerging new world order."

"Russia, Türkiye, especially Central Asian states congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his re-election. This is attention to this important political event. These congratulations show that Azerbaijan is an important actor in international relations," the political scientist added.

Political scientist beleives that continuity of congratulations is related to the personal reputation of President Ilham Aliyev: "Ilham Aliyev is one of the politicians distinguished by his position and status among world leaders. This personal reputation also played a big role in the congratulations of the world's leading countries in a short period," the political scientist said.

