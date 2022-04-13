Leaders of four European countries arrive in Kyiv (UPDATED)

Presidents of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland Gitanas Nausėda, Egils Levits, Alar Karis and Andrzej Duda respectively arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing the Polish president's press service.

The parties will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Before leaving for Kyiv, the presidents of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland held a meeting.

“Important regional meeting. On the agenda: strengthening the security of the eastern NATO flank; support for Ukraine, further advocacy for Ukraine's membership in EU; tighter sanctions on Russia. Unity is our strength!” Nausėda tweeted.

