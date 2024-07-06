Leaders of Hungary, Uzbekistan hold bilateral talks in Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

“This morning, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held bilateral talks in Shusha, Azerbaijan, at the Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States,” International spokesperson for the Cabinet Office of Hungarian PM Zoltán Kovács said on X.

“The two leaders noted that Hungarian-Uzbek cooperation has significantly developed in recent years, elevating to a strategic partnership in 2021 with numerous economic projects initiated between the two countries. During the meeting, they agreed on new points of cooperation to further strengthen their bilateral relations,” he added.

News.Az