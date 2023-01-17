Leadership of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry visits Land Forces military units

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, Commander of the Land Forces, Lieutenant General Anvar Afandiyev and other officials of the Ministry visited one of the military units.

In the military unit with the largest number of young soldiers, the admission process of military personnel, their participation in an initial basic training course, and comprehensive provision were inspected, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Colonel General Karim Valiyev gave instructions to officials on the military-patriotic upbringing of young soldiers, strict compliance with the requirements of legislation and military regulations, as well as paying special attention to the organization and conduct of intensive combat training.

Then, the leadership of the Defense Ministry visited the commando and other military units stationed on the border with Armenia and watched the intensive mountain training of military personnel.

Having met with commandos trained in a high mountainous area with difficult terrain, Colonel General Karim Valiyev instructed to focus on methods and tactics of conducting the battle during the practical training of servicemen.

In the training, held in the daylight hours and at nighttime, tactical and fire training in mountainous conditions, the ability to cross mountain paths, passes and high grounds, as well as issues of interoperability with other units are studied.

During the tasks on troops’ mountain training fulfilled with consideration of the combat experience, special attention is paid to the improvement of the military personnel’s skills in overcoming natural obstacles in mountainous areas, the effective use of standard weapons, including drones, as well as the ability to conduct the battle in any weather conditions in the daylight hours and at nighttime.

The Chief of the General Staff gave instructions to the relevant officials on improving the level of servicemen’s professional training, as well as increasing the intensity and quality of exercises and training.

News.Az